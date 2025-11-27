Thanksgiving travel hits record highs as cruises gain popularity

Families and friends across the country gathered Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving, and many hit the road to do it.

AAA predicted nearly 82 million people would travel during the six-day holiday period, which is a record-breaking surge compared to last year.

While most travelers are driving or flying, some are taking a different route.

AAA reports bus, train and cruise passengers are expected to increase by 8.5% this year, with cruises seeing a big boost. The agency said more than 21 million people are expected to set sail in 2026.

For families like Dalia Garcia's, a cruise offers a chance to bring everyone together.

"All my kids are showing up since they all live in different states," Garcia said. "It will be the first time my kids will all be together again."

The Garcia family spent Thanksgiving in Miami before boarding a ship for a weekend of all-inclusive buffets and ocean views. Garcia said they prefer creating memories over exchanging gifts.

"We do memories instead of giving gifts because we think those are more memorable than actually just a present," she said.

AAA says cruises are gaining popularity because they offer plenty of space for large groups. Garcia appreciates that someone else handles the cleanup.