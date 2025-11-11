Shutdown snarls South Florida flights, holiday travel at risk

Travel experts say even if the government reopened soon, it may still affect Thanksgiving holiday travel.

Since Friday, there have been more than 30,000 delays and 7,000 flight cancellations across the country.

South Florida airports are facing major disruptions with widespread delays and cancellations due to the government shutdown. Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood are among the 40 busiest airports where the FAA has ordered airlines to cut flights, leaving travelers stranded and frustrated.

This comes as air traffic controllers call out sick because of the government shutdown and the FAA requires airlines to scale back flights at 40 major airports.

"We are in peak travel chaos," said Zach Griff, a travel expert.

Travelers left stranded without support

"For travelers, especially this is tough because you're pretty much on your own for something if you are stuck in an airport or your flight's been canceled for a few days," said Griff.

Griff says even though you may have trip insurance, many exclude protection for a government shutdown.

"What's unfortunate about that whether you have to get a hotel, meals, Uber's most cases you will be on your own for the accommodating obviously frustrating," said Griff.

Ripple effects may stretch into Thanksgiving

Griff predicts even if the government reopens soon, the ripple effects may still be felt into Thanksgiving holiday travel. He is telling flyers to be prepared.

"The problem is because it's Thanksgiving they're gonna be so many seats are sold and so finding a replacement seat if your flight is canceled or delayed and you need to get your destination, it's gonna be really hard. So if you have faced a delay or potentially worried about one one of the first things I recommend before you even face it is get a refundable backup ticket," said Griff.