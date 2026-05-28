Florida sheriff warning residents of phone, text scam involving criminals posing as law enforcement

Residents in the Florida Keys are being warned about a phone and text scam where criminals are posing as law enforcement officers and demanding money.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it has received multiple reports of scammers falsely identifying themselves as sheriff's office, law enforcement or jail officials.

The callers claim victims have missed jury duty or are connected to a criminal case – real or fabricated – and demand payment, often in Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency.

Some of the scams involve fake court documents or notifications about phony traffic or criminal infractions, according to the sheriff's office.

In some cases, the scammers are targeting people who are already facing real criminal charges.

Requests for payment via gift cards, Bitcoin is clear sign of scam

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents that no legitimate law enforcement agency, government organization, utility company, bank or credit card company will call and demand money.

If that happens, hang up and contact the organization directly using a number you find on your own.

Requests for payment via gift cards or Bitcoin are a clear sign of a scam, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who receives an urgent message from a family member or friend asking for money should contact that person directly before sending anything.

If possible, save the text, email or any other communication related to the scam.