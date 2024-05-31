Tesla recalls more than 125,000 vehicles due to seat belt problem

Tesla announces plan for more affordable cars Tesla announces layoffs and plan to make more affordable vehicles 04:02

Tesla has recalled more than 125,000 vehicles to fix a problem with their seat belt warning systems.

The issue centers on Tesla's seat belt warning system, which is supposed to show a visual and audible reminder to the drivers when their seat belt is not fastened. The seat belt warning signal on certain of the automakers's vehicles is failing to go off, violating federal safety standards, according to documents Tesla filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall includes 2012 to 2024 Model S, 2015 to 2024 Model X, 2017 to 2023 Model 3 and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles. Tesla has 104 warranty claims about the seat belt warranty issue, the documents show.

Tesla said it isn't aware of any collisions, fatalities or injuries that may be related to the condition. The electric vehicle maker, which is headed by billionaire Elon Musk, plans to deploy a free software update to the affected vehicles in June.

The seat belt issue is the latest in a series of recent Tesla recalls. In April the company recalled 3,878 of its 2024 Cybertrucks after it discovered that the accelerator pedal can become stuck, potentially causing the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally and increase the risk of a crash. The company in January also recalled nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the backup camera can malfunction while the car is in reverse.

In February, NHTSA announced the recall of nearly 2.2 million Tesla vehicles sold in the U.S. because some warning lights on the instrument panel are too small.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.