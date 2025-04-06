Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead to retire after 12 seasons, multiple reports say

After spending 12 seasons in the NFL, Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead is retiring, according to multiple reports.

According to reports from CBS Sports, NFL.com and CBS News Miami's partners at the Miami Herald, Armstead is set to retire after playing a dozen NFL seasons, a majority of which were with the New Orleans Saints (2013-2021) before spending his last few years with the Dolphins.

His retirement was first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who broke the news on X Saturday night.

"A true leader on the field and in the community," the Dolphins said on X following the announcement. "Congratulations on a great NFL career, [Armstead]!"

Armstead, a third-round pick for the Saints in the 2013 NFL Draft, has totaled five Pro Bowl selections since entering the NFL and tied for the fourth-most by an offensive tackle in that span with Laremy Tunsil of the Washington Commanders. Only three offensive tackles have been selected more than him: Trent Williams (10), Tyron Smith (8) and Lane Johnson (6), according to CBS Sports. He also added a second team All-Pro nod in 2018.

During every season of Armstead's career as a Saint until his last year there in 2021 — the first year of quarterback Drew Brees' retirement — New Orleans was a top 10 scoring offense. Armstead came to Miami on a five-year, $75 million contract signed in free agency during the 2022 offseason, where he tacked on his final two Pro Bowl selections during his first couple of years with the Dolphins.

According to CBS Sports, Armstead is exiting the league with sport analytics company Pro Football Focus rating him its fourth-highest offensive grade among offensive tackles in 2024 as the company's eighth-best pass-blocking offensive tackle and the sixth-best run-blocking offensive tackle that season.