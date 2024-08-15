Temple Israel of Greater Miami, one of Miami's oldest synagogues, to close its doors

MIAMI - Temple Israel of Greater Miami, one of Miami's oldest synagogues, cannot remain financially viable and will close its doors next summer.

Congregation leaders tell CBS News Miami they have created a transition task force to help determine the next steps after over a century of worship in Edgewater.

Inside the sanctuary, we meet Cantor Rachelle Nelson playing the piano, as she contemplates the end of an era.

"A very sad feeling in my heart because I know what, what this place was," said Nelson.

A vibrant Jewish membership filled the seats when Nelson began helping lead Temple Israel of Greater Miami in song and prayer in the 1980s.

"They opened the doors and put chairs in the vestibule out there that was so full," recalled Nelson.

Founded in 1922 in Miami, the Temple announced on Sunday that it would close in June 2025.

"Even back ten years ago, these buildings were in states of disrepair that needed a lot of work," said Temple President Marc Lamb.

He tells us maintaining the 64,000-square-foot building and multiple sanctuaries has become unrealistic, with membership shrinking.

"We didn't have the influx of young families," said Lamb.

He also mentions that closing the early childhood education program years ago and changing downtown demographics didn't help.

"A lot of young professionals, a lot of them aren't joining Temples," said Lamb. "Legendary heyday in the 1970s, 1960s; it was 1800 families."

Now, down to 133 families.

To stay financially viable in the short term, they rent a portion of the building to Bridge Prep, a charter school, through 2026.

"Give us another income stream to try to stay viable, stay viable, to keep the Temple going," said Lamb.

But only for so long. The Temple creates a task force of congregants to transition into an unknown future for themselves and the building.

"All the friends that we have now were just because of Temple Israel," said Lamb. "It's really been life-changing."

CBS News Miami reporter Joe Gorchow mentioned to Nelson in their conversation: "The Jewish New Year's obviously around the corner, and it might very well be the last one you get to celebrate in this sanctuary."

"You're gonna make me cry," said a tearful Nelson. "I will come to this last service with tremendous gratitude to G-D."

She is grateful for creating the foundation of her life and memories that can never fade.