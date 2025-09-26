Pinecrest Glades Academy students hospitalized after reaction to food brought to campus, officials say

Five teenagers were taken to a local hospital after a medical situation at Pinecrest Glades Academy Friday morning, Miami-Dade officials say.

The school said a student brought a food item to campus that was shared with others. Some students who consumed it began experiencing adverse reactions, the school said, and emergency crews were called.

Officials initially said the students were ages 14-16.

The situation is under investigation by law enforcement.

"We ask that you take a moment to remind your children of the seriousness of their actions," the school said. "What may seem like a simple choice can carry very severe consequences, including potential criminal charges and school-related disciplinary measures."

Pinecrest Glades Academy is located at 15250 SW 8th St in Miami and has students in grades K-12.