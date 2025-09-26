Watch CBS News
Local News

Pinecrest Glades Academy students hospitalized after reaction to food brought to campus, officials say

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Five teenagers were taken to a local hospital after a medical situation at Pinecrest Glades Academy Friday morning, Miami-Dade officials say.

The school said a student brought a food item to campus that was shared with others. Some students who consumed it began experiencing adverse reactions, the school said, and emergency crews were called.

Officials initially said the students were ages 14-16.

The situation is under investigation by law enforcement.

"We ask that you take a moment to remind your children of the seriousness of their actions," the school said. "What may seem like a simple choice can carry very severe consequences, including potential criminal charges and school-related disciplinary measures."

Pinecrest Glades Academy is located at 15250 SW 8th St in Miami and has students in grades K-12. 

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue