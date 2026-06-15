Teenager rushed to hospital after shooting in Miami, officials say

An investigation is underway in Miami after officials say a teenager was shot late Sunday night.

Few details have been released, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a shooting around 11:11 p.m. in the area of 675 Southwest 3rd Street.

When they arrived, they said they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not yet been released by Miami police.

No other information was available.