Teen to face adult charges in killing of high school QB Mekhi Stevenson

MIAMI - The teen accused of killing a star high school quarterback went before a judge Tuesday and will be charged as an adult.

The 15-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge with a deadly weapon.

We are still not showing his face --- or identifying him by name because he is a minor.

The judge ruled this morning that he will be directly transferred to adult court to go before a judge there on December 27th.

The 17-year-old quarterback, Mekhi Stevenson was at home with his brother and friends when police say the teen took out a gun and started pointing it around the room.

Police say he was told to put the gun away but didn't.

That's when officials say he pulled the trigger killing Stevenson.