Teen to face adult charges in killing of high school QB Mekhi Stevenson

MIAMI - The teen accused of killing a star high school quarterback went before a judge Tuesday and will be charged as an adult.

The 15-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge with a deadly weapon.

We are still not showing his face --- or identifying him by name because he is a minor.

The judge ruled this morning that he will be directly transferred to adult court to go before a judge there on December 27th.

The 17-year-old quarterback, Mekhi Stevenson was at home with his brother and friends when police say the teen took out a gun and started pointing it around the room.

Police say he was told to put the gun away but didn't.

That's when officials say he pulled the trigger killing Stevenson. 

First published on December 20, 2022 / 4:33 PM

