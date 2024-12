MIAMI – A 17-year-old was shot while walking with another teen Saturday night around 7 p.m., near SW 103th Ave., and 262nd St.

MIami-Dade police say the teens heard gunfire. Two bullets hit the 17-year-old above the waist.

That teen is stable.

Police are asking for help in identifying the shooter.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.