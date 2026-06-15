Teen shot outside Little Havana convenience store; Miami police seek witnesses

Miami police are asking for the public's help after a 15-year-old boy was shot outside a convenience store in Little Havana late Sunday night.

According to Miami Police, the shooting happened around 11:11 p.m. near Southwest 7th Avenue and Southwest 3rd Street.

Police said the teenager was shot in the left leg, suffering a gunshot wound to the knee. He was transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Ryder Trauma Center, where authorities say his condition has since stabilized.

A man who was inside the convenience store at the time of the shooting described concerns about safety in the area.

"The trouble is it is a little scary going out on the streets at night," he said.

Miami Police spokesperson Officer Kenia Fallat said investigators have not determined a motive and have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses as the investigation continues.

"We continue to ask the public, if you have any information, anything as little as it may seem, to call," Fallat said. "That information may be vital to the investigation. You never know how important that little bit of information can be."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).