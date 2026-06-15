15-year-old shot outside Miami convenience store: Police seeking help in Little Havana case A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized after being shot late Sunday night near a convenience store at SW 7th Avenue and 3rd Street in Little Havana. Miami Police say the teen was with a group when gunfire broke out and are now searching for surveillance video, witnesses, and any leads as the investigation continues. Reporter Peter D’Oench has the latest from the Ryder Trauma Center, where the teen is in stable condition. Police urge anyone with information to come forward.