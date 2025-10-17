Teen in critical condition after being hit by truck near Cutler Bay

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a truck while trying to cross a road in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to authorities.

The teen is being treated at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. near Cutler Bay in the intersection of Southwest 127th Avenue and 204th Street.

The driver remained on the scene.

Crash captured on video

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows the teen walking along Southwest 127th Avenue as a school bus pulls up to a stop sign.

Moments later, as she begins to cross, a truck hits her with such force that she slides across the road.

Retired officer rushes to help

Will Brown, a retired Miramar police officer, said he was about a mile from his house when he witnessed the crash.

"I wasn't thinking about anything else except her and what I needed to do," Brown said.

He immediately ran to the teen, who was unconscious.

"It almost looked like a mannequin just lying there in the street, lifeless," Brown said.

Brown said the girl had a faint pulse and was breathing when he reached her.

Driver stayed at the scene

Brown said the female driver appeared shaken after the crash.

"Of course, she was nervous. She was on the phone with 911. She was saying she didn't mean to hit the girl," Brown said. "I told her it was an accident. It was an accident. Just relax, just make sure you're talking with the police."

He added that the truck had severe front-end damage.

According to Brown, the driver told him she didn't see the girl crossing the street.