Teen girl speaks out after attempted abduction in South Miami

A 16-year-old girl is speaking out after she was attacked and nearly abducted while walking in her South Miami neighborhood early Thursday morning.

"I didn't want him to do anything to me. I just wanted to get out of there," the victim said.

According to police, Brian Gamboa, a South Miami resident originally from New York, got out of his car around 11 p.m. and tried to force the teen inside. But she fought back.

"I started screaming and punching him"

"A guy came out of the car. He approached me and started attacking me by my shoulders and the back of my head," the victim recalled. "I fought back - I threw my phone at him, I started kicking him, I started screaming, I started punching him."

The struggle escalated when Gamboa pushed her to the ground.

"When he pushed me, I dragged him down with me. Then I kicked him in the crotch and the head and ran off. I screamed for help at a neighbor's door," she said.

Gamboa fled the scene and surveillance video later captured him involved in a hit-and-run crash in a South Miami restaurant parking lot. Police took him into custody shortly afterward.

Suspect in custody, investigation continues

The victim later identified Gamboa, who is now facing charges. His bond was set at $30,000 and he remains in custody awaiting an ankle monitor. Police said he has prior offenses, including possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.

"It's very scary. I'm trying to get over it," the victim said. "Hopefully, he goes to jail for a very long time. I don't think this man should ever be on the street again."

As the investigation continues, police are looking for other possible victims.

The teen has one message for others: "Always fight back, no matter how scary the situation is and always scream for help."