Teen fights off would-be kidnapper in South Miami using cell phone, police say

A 32-year-old man is behind bars after police say he attempted to kidnap a teenage girl in a South Miami neighborhood, only to be fought off by the teen using her cell phone.

South Miami Police identified the suspect as Brian Gamboa, who they said grabbed the girl by her shoulders and the back of her neck, trying to force her into his car.

"The victim fought him hard," said South Miami Police spokesman Fernando Bosch. "She dropped her cell phone, ran away and contacted neighbors for help."

Teen's quick thinking helps police make arrest

According to the arrest affidavit, the teen struck Gamboa with her phone during the struggle and managed to grab the Gucci hat he was wearing before escaping.

After she called police, authorities put out an alert and quickly located Gamboa nearby.

In his mugshot, visible scratches can be seen on his face, injuries he claimed were from seashells at Matheson Hammock Park, an explanation police found suspicious.

Investigators also revealed that a South Miami officer had pulled Gamboa over in November, at which time he was wearing the same Gucci hat he allegedly had on during the attempted abduction.

Police urge public to come forward

Authorities are now asking anyone with information that could help in the case to contact the South Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.