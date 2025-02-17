Teen critically injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting, police say

MIAMI - A teenager was critically injured in a shooting Monday evening in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of NW 8th Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a teen victim who was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health with possible life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody and the scene remains active as detectives work to determine what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released additional details at this time.