Teen arrested after stolen Corvette crashes into gas station; victims track car with GPS

A 16-year-old was arrested after a stolen Corvette crashed into a gas station car wash early Thursday morning.

Police say the teen used a gun to carjack two people in Wynwood. However, the quick-thinking victims helped officers track down their stolen car.

Investigators said the victims' Corvette was parked on the east side of NW 5th Avenue and NW 29th Street. One victim was in the driver's seat and the other in the front passenger seat when, around 1:10 a.m., a teenager in a black ski mask approached them with a gun.

The suspect ordered the victims out of the Corvette and took off—along with one victim's phone, which remained inside the car. That phone allowed the victims to track the stolen vehicle through a GPS app, according to court records.

About 20 minutes later, Miami police found the phone near I-95 at NW 6th Avenue and NW 24th Street, according to court records.

But the victims continued tracking the Corvette using GPS. Miami police issued an alert to other officers and shared the car's location, according to court records.

Miami Gardens police eventually located the Corvette. Surveillance cameras at a gas station on NW 183rd Street and NW 42nd Street captured the crash, with officers in pursuit. Police chased down and apprehended the suspect.

Kelvin Jamari Thomas is facing charges of armed robbery/carjacking and coc