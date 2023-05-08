Technical glitch plagues Florida's driver's license, vehicle registration systems

TALLAHASSEE -- The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles office on Monday reported a statewide issue that was affecting residents in needs of driver license and motor vehicle systems services, officials said.

According to a spokeswoman for the agency, the issue was "intermittent" as its information technology workers tried to remedy the issue.

A check by CBS News Miami showed that systems in some local offices were operational but others were not.

Officials said they had no timetable on when the issue will fix resolved.

"FLHSMV is currently experiencing an intermittent statewide issue affecting driver license and motor vehicle systems," said spokeswoman Molly Best. "IT teams are currently working on the problem."

According to reports, license tags could be renewed but new car registrations as well as driver's license and identification card systems were impacted by the technical glitch.