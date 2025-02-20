Watch CBS News
Tech accused of sexually battering patient at health center in Broward

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A health technician is facing serious charges after authorities say he sexually battered a patient at a behavioral health facility.

Jeff Doresca, 37, was arrested Monday after Broward Sheriff's Office detectives investigated a report of sexual battery at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health Center.

According to investigators, the victim had admitted herself to the facility for treatment. On the night of Sunday, Feb. 16, Doresca allegedly entered her room multiple times and sexually battered her.

BSO deputies took Doresca into custody when he arrived for work the next day. 

He was transported to the BSO Main Jail and faces six counts of sexual battery on a helpless victim.

Detectives fear there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact BSO's Special Victims Unit at 954-321-4243 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

