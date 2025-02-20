Tech accused of sexually battering patient at health center in Broward

A health technician is facing serious charges after authorities say he sexually battered a patient at a behavioral health facility.

Jeff Doresca, 37, was arrested Monday after Broward Sheriff's Office detectives investigated a report of sexual battery at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health Center.

According to investigators, the victim had admitted herself to the facility for treatment. On the night of Sunday, Feb. 16, Doresca allegedly entered her room multiple times and sexually battered her.

BSO deputies took Doresca into custody when he arrived for work the next day.

He was transported to the BSO Main Jail and faces six counts of sexual battery on a helpless victim.

Detectives fear there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact BSO's Special Victims Unit at 954-321-4243 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).