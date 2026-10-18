Teacher pay, school security on the ballot in Dade and Broward

Voters in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be asked to continue a special property tax that supplements teacher salaries and helps fund school security.

The tax has been in effect since 2018 and must be renewed every 4 years. In 2022, it passed in Miami-Dade County with 65 percent of the vote and in Broward County with 57 percent of the vote.

Anna Fusco, the president of the Broward Teachers Union, said the referendum is critical to helping supplement teachers' salaries.

"We want to keep people here," she said. "And we want them to be able to survive without having to work two and three jobs. You want your children to come into our schools with a fresh, lively, engaged teacher that didn't come off a shift of delivering Amazon or Uber Eats or driving Uber or whatever these other extra jobs are out there."

The measure has widespread support from Republicans and Democrats across South Florida.