Taylor Swift, pup caught on video evading FHP troopers on highway, set for therapy dog career

A rescued stray bully breed pup, named Taylor Swift after her rescue during a televised rush-hour chase on a Florida interstate that captivated South Florida earlier this week, is now poised for a new role as a therapy dog, according to the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC).

The pup, who dodged Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Monday, March 31 while shutting down a section of the I-595 to I-95 ramp, was taken in by the Humane Society, spayed and given a fresh start.

Authorities said the dog will be leaving behind a history of exploitation by breeders for a future of spreading comfort with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Pitbull eludes FHP troopers on a I-595 ramp to I-95. CBS News Miami

From highway chaos to safe haven

The drama unfolded live on TV as the young dog evaded troopers in a high-stakes game of pursuit.

Authorities said she was rescued with no microchip or tags and bore scars of motherhood with evidence of multiple litters and a C-section, despite being a young dog.

The Humane Society of Broward County said two Miami-Dade breeders contacted them after her story aired, claiming ownership and admitting to selling her puppies for profit.

Now, Taylor has received a medical exam and a chance to heal.

A new calling with Paws & Stripes

Taylor Swift's next chapter begins Sunday, April 6, when she is set to depart the Humane Society on Griffin Road in Fort Lauderdale at 10 a.m. with deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

She's been selected for the Paws & Stripes program, which trains therapy dogs to provide emotional support in settings like tragedy aftermaths and courtrooms.

Taylor, paired with a handler, will undergo weeks of training to ensure she thrives in her role.

"There will be no more puppies in Taylor Swift's future, just spreading cuddles and love to those in need," said Cherie Wachter of HSBC.

As a Dolly's Dream Dog, supported by a foundation that challenges bully breed stereotypes, her adoption fee is covered and she'll enjoy a shopping spree at the shelter's Pet Boutique.