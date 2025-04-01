Dog that gave FHP a run for their money in Broward now up for adoption

A pit bull caught after running wild on a South Florida highway is now looking for a new home.

The Humane Society of Broward County is calling the lucky girl Taylor Swift because of how swiftly she was able to get away from Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

"Well first of all thank goodness no one was hurt. There were no accidents caused by her running on the highway. I'm sorry if anyone was late to work yesterday," the Humane Society's Cherie Wachter said.

The 3-year-old caused quite the commotion and major traffic backups during the morning commute in Broward County on Monday. After a brief chase on the I-595 eastbound ramp to I-95, she was rescued by a quick thinking trooper who opened the back door of her patrol car.

Taylor hopped right in.

"Considering what she went through she didn't have any apparent injuries, she wasn't limping," veterinarian Dr. Cynthia Rogers said.

Taylor has a sad history

Taylor is now recovering from her ordeal.

"She is a very sweet girl," Rogers said.

A very sweet girl with a not so sweet start to life. The Humane Society staff said they've learned Taylor was passed from owner to owner and bred multiple times.

"Her whole purpose was to produce puppies for profit," Wachter said.

That ends now.

"It's about time this girl gets spayed and she has a home that's going to love her for the rest of her life," Rogers said.

It still isn't clear how Taylor ended up on the highway but Wachter has a theory.

"I think she was done with her previous life and she wanted to get away from it," she said.

The dog needs a few days before she will go up for adoption but the staff said they are confident she will find the right home.

"She's actually very playful. She's quite a runner as we can see so she probably needs a home that's going to be active and play with her and take her on walks and love her," Rogers said.

If you are interested in adopting Taylor Swift, head to www.humanebroward.com and fill out the pre-adoption application.

You can also stop by Humane Society of Broward County shelter, at 2070 Griffin Road, which opens daily at 11 a.m.