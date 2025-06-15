Taylor Swift makes surprise visit at children's hospital in Florida. See their smiles here.

Taylor Swift touched many hearts as she made a surprise visit to see children at Joe DiMaggio's Children's Hospital in Hollywood on Friday.

The superstar hugged them, chatted with them, even posed for some pictures and selfies.

Joe Di Maggio's Hospital

Swift has been in Florida for the past couple days.

Video shows the children's gasping and smiling as Swift walks into their room.

On Thursday night, she was spotted with boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Panthers game in Sunrise.