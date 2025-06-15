Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift makes surprise visit at children's hospital in Florida. See their smiles here.

By
Alyssa Dzikowski
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.
Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

Music superstar Taylor Swift visits patients at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Music superstar Taylor Swift visits patients at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital 00:42

Taylor Swift touched many hearts as she made a surprise visit to see children at Joe DiMaggio's Children's Hospital in Hollywood on Friday.

The superstar hugged them, chatted with them, even posed for some pictures and selfies. 

download-2025-06-15t124543-771.png
Joe Di Maggio's Hospital

Swift has been in Florida for the past couple days.

Video shows the children's gasping and smiling as Swift walks into their room.

On Thursday night, she was spotted with boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Panthers game in Sunrise.

