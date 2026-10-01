Deerfield Beach's Taylor Brown finishes second on Big Brother 28, mom says faith carried her

Deerfield Beach resident Taylor Brown has concluded her run on "Big Brother 28" after finishing behind Rick Devens, marking the culmination of a long, emotional summer for her mother, Angela Brown.

Taylor Brown secured her place in the final four of the CBS reality series after winning her first Head of Household competition of the season. For her mother, watching her daughter navigate the game was both a proud and challenging experience.

"I'm so proud of her, but it has been very emotional for me," Angela Brown said. "And frustrating at times just to see her on the block six times. That really did something to me, but she fought through."

Angela Brown attributed her daughter's resilience to her faith, a defining aspect of her journey that viewers have seen play out all season long.

"She can really push through at her lowest moments," Angela Brown said. "And I think her faith has really gotten her where she is."

A local native, Taylor Brown graduated from Deerfield Beach High School, Florida A&M University, and the University of Georgia. After college, she returned home to work for Broward County Public Schools. While she loved her work with local students, the show's $750,000 grand prize offers a life-changing opportunity.

"Well, being around those kids and seeing the struggles that they go through and helping them, I think that helped her in that house when she's low," Angela Brown said.

Throughout the competition, Taylor Brown was also supported by fellow contestant LaTrice "Lala" Verrett. The two forged an immediate bond in the house, providing crucial emotional support when family could not be there.

"That was very, very good for me to see that she had the support of Lala, that mother figure that she could talk to, that she could cry on her shoulder," Angela Brown said.

Seeing her daughter reach the finale makes the emotional journey worthwhile for the proud mother.

"She is a remarkable young woman, and I feel like this would push her forward to do more in her community," Angela Brown said.

As for what lies ahead for Taylor Brown after her second-place win, her mother says only time will tell, but she suspects this is only the beginning.