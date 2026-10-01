Big Brother 28 evictee from South Florida, Rome Seymore, calls himself the "biggest winner" of season

"Big Brother 28" wraps up Thursday night, and Delray Beach resident Rome Seymore, who was evicted in Week 2, said he is already the season's biggest winner because of the romance he found with fellow contestant Lyric Medeiros.

"I, without question, am the biggest winner from the season," Seymore said. "There are no questions. I would give up $750,000 any day if it meant I could get one date with her. She is, without question, the sweetest, kindest and most beautiful girl I've ever met."

Seymore, one of three South Florida contestants this season, spoke with CBS News Miami ahead of his return to Los Angeles for the finale. Dee Valladares and finalist Taylor Brown, a Deerfield Beach resident, also call the area home.

Seymore said his "showmance" has turned into a real-life relationship. Medeiros left the house two weeks after he did. He said the two haven't spent much time apart since, even though she lives in Hawaii and he lives in Delray Beach.

"Honestly, it hasn't been that hard yet because we haven't gone that long without seeing each other," he said. "I think the max we've gone is like a week and a half to two weeks. So, if in the first stages of dating, some people go like that in general and they live a block from each other … I think it's awesome that she and I get to talk to each other every single day. Our FaceTime and screen time is up beyond 12 hours a day, just because she and I can't get enough of each other."

Seymore said he has seen all of the pre-jurors and is excited to see them and Medeiros at the finale. He said he is especially looking forward to seeing Yash Patel.

"I'm so excited to see Yash Patel — YP Too Fresh," Seymore said. "I miss him so much. He and I could talk for hours. It was like my best friend was in that house."

The final three are Drew Campbell, Rick Devens and Brown.

Seymore said he has been rooting for Brown since he was evicted, but he thinks Devens will win.

"There's someone I want to win, and there's someone I know will win," Seymore said. "I've been rooting for Taylor since I got evicted because she was the sole vote to keep me in the house after I got evicted. But based on gameplay and from watching the season, I think Devens has played one of the best games in the entire house out of anyone that's been there. He's strung people along, he's made big moves, and he's kept himself safe when need be. Everything just points to Devens winning this season."

Seymore also said Campbell told him before the live feeds came on how he planned to play, and that he kept his word and stayed safe throughout the season.

"So it was like, OK, Drew's the target, but Drew took himself off the block," Seymore continued. "Drew's the target, but Drew won the blockbuster. So it became, OK, we have to vote someone else out because Drew keeps saving himself. And then for him, he just kept playing underneath the game. He kind of rode the coattails of the icons until he didn't need to anymore. It was almost kind of incredible."

Seymore also thanked the show's host and production team.

"I want to thank the production that goes into that show, and I don't think they get nearly enough credit for how well and long they work on that show," Seymore said. "It's something I want to do in every interview, but I just keep forgetting to do it. That production team is splendid. They are so kind and so good at what they do, and even once I got out of the house, they were so nice to me. It wasn't like, 'OK, he's done off the show, we don't need him anymore.' They were still like, 'If there's anything we can ever do for you, we're here for you.' That production team that works on Big Brother, from Julie Chen down to the interns, did an amazing, stand-up job."