Family businesses serving up South Florida's best bagels and Italian food

Are you feeling some bagels this morning? Two family businesses, both originally from New York, are serving up some of the finest bagels and Italian food in South Florida.

CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister heads to Fort Lauderdale to check out A&S Deli and Bakery and Goldberg's Delicatessen and Bagels on North Federal Highway.

When you walk into A&S and Goldberg's, you're treated like family.

They've serving up Italian deli food and traditional, Jewish New York bagels – all in one shop.

Marc Goldberg and Nick Maltese grew up in their family business – and it's their passion.

"We started here in Florida in 1971 on Bayview Drive," Maltese said. "It was called Rotoni's Italian Deli, and my dad was young. He was making fresh mozzarella, making soppressata. We had a deli and I used to help him."

Both sides of the shop pride themselves on the freshness of their products, like homemade mozzarella on the A&S side.

The cheese is made fresh every day along with the rolls for every sandwich.

And on Goldberg's side every bagel is made fresh in house.

"My favorite thing from Goldberg's is the bagels," customer Paula Cury said. "We come here in the morning and get our bagels. And them from A&S, I really like their number six. The Nicky's Favorite. It has fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto and balsamic glaze."

And, of course, CBS News Miami couldn't stop by and not try their specialty items like a toasted sesame bagel with vegetable cream cheese, fresh sliced lox, tomato, red onion and capers.

And how about that South Bronx chicken cutlet sandwich? Every single item that CBS News Miami tried, from the bagel sandwiches to the soups and specialty deli creations was outstanding.

"I would say that the my favorite thing about this place is that come in, and you feel like you're home," McAllister said.

"We make everybody feel that way," Maltese replied.

And you can get the best of both worlds seven days a week.

They also take orders online.

Check out the A&S Italian Deli and Bakery website by clicking here.

For more information about Goldberg's Delicatessen and Bagels, click here.