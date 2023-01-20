Annamarie McAllister CBS 4

Anna McAllister joined the CBS 4 team as a reporter in December 2022 and is ecstatic to be back in South Florida.

Anna started her career as a news writer at another South Florida television station, which is where she got her first taste of the broadcast journalism business.

She started her first on-air job in Monroe, Louisiana. From there, she made the jump to New Orleans, where she served as a reporter, anchor and producer.

During her time in Louisiana, she covered the extensive damage left behind by Hurricane Ida, several deadly tornadoes, the gubernatorial race and multiple high profile crimes.

Anna is a proud graduate of Temple University and a native of the Philadelphia area.

She is a die-hard Eagles and Philadelphia sports fan and considers herself to be a cheesesteak connoisseur.

When she's not at work, Anna loves to hang out with her dog Rocco, cook and explore all the beauty South Florida has to offer.

If you have a story idea, contact and follow Anna on social media!

Contact Anna McAllister: Email | Instagram | Twitter