Little River hotspot Sunny's Steakhouse captures Miami's culinary imagination

Sunny's Steakhouse is a can't miss dining Little River destination

Nestled in Miami's Little River area, Sunny's Steakhouse has quickly become a hot spot that's capturing the city's culinary imagination.

Centered by a majestic Banyan Tree adorned with white lights, the restaurant offers 220 diners the choice of indoor or outdoor seating across its vibrant 13,000 square foot space. Inside, the restaurant is a loving nod to Old Florida and mid-century modernism, creating an ultra-cool vibe that's impossible to resist.

At the kitchen's helm is Aussie-born and Miami-famous Chef Aaron Brooks.

"It's an oasis," he said. "When you walk in, you just feel like you're in a special place. It's really, really beautiful. I'm stoked."

Brooks brings his passion to every dish.

"I am a man of meat," he said laughing. "I love a good steak on the grill, whether it be beef or lamb. I'm honored to be part of this concept and giving back to a community I've come to love."

Sunny's is not just about meat, though that's certainly the star. The restaurant boasts a butcher room featuring the best cuts of quality meats, carefully aged to perfection.

But seafood lovers aren't left behind. Take their elegant Hiramasa, topped with charred serrano relish, salt, and lime. As Chef Brooks described it, the dish is "refreshing, bright," that "brings your palate alive" with just a "pop of heat" that doesn't overpower the delicate fish.

Foodies will also delight in their fresh-baked soft and sweet Parker rolls with honey butter.

The homemade pastas are another standout, with dishes like sweet corn agnolotti with fresh blue crab.

The restaurant's crowning glory might just be its dry-aged prime beef. Aged for 45 days, the steak is seasoned simply and perfectly with Maldon salt and pepper, a testament to the kitchen's commitment to quality.

Pro tip for visitors

For those looking to experience Sunny's without breaking the bank, here's an insider tip: Every day from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., they offer $12 cocktails and great deals on snacks and wine.

Fair warning: snagging a table here is like winning the lottery.

"My phone blows up a little bit too much sometimes, but it's a good problem to have. We're busy every single night," Brooks admitted. "We're very, very blessed."

For more information, visit www.sunnysmia.com.