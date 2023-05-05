Taste of the Town: Oh! Mexico celebrating 25th anniversary following huge makeover

Taste Of The Town: Oh! Mexico on Miami Beach

Taste Of The Town: Oh! Mexico on Miami Beach

Taste Of The Town: Oh! Mexico on Miami Beach

MIAMI - Sitting right at the entrance of Miami Beach's charming Espanola Way off Washington Avenue is a local hotspot known as Oh! Mexico.

Known to locals and visitors alike since its earliest days as one of the island's first Mexican restaurants, the 154-seat eatery is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

"It means a lot," said Vida & Estilo Hospitality's Corporate Chef, Alex Medina.

"We feel that we get a lot of locals all the time and we have a lot of tourists who come in and out and they know us, they like us and they come back."

To celebrate their 25th year, Oh! Mexico also got a complete makeover from top to bottom, inside and out.

"Here we are now with even great new dishes, new additions to the menu, dining inside, and out that leads into Espanol, one of the most popular streets, and definitely were a part of it," he said.

The restaurant's popular mainstays, stay on the menu.

Since its launch, the team has served between 60-80 orders of guacamole and classic margaritas daily for a total of close to seven million each.

"Salud!", said CBS Miami's Lisa Petrillo before she sips the special Margarita offered for their Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

"That's just perfect on a warm day," she said.

And their signature guacamole earns high praise.

"It's chunky, has just the right amount of spice and the avocado speaks for itself," said Petrillo.

Next, Taco Birria. It's slow braised short ribs with melted Mexican cheese, onion, and cilantro on a soft corn or flour tortilla.

"This tastes, authentic and really delicious. It's spicy but not too much. The perfect blend right there," said Petrillo.

They try the crave-worthy street-style Corn Elote. It's a fresh ear of grilled corn, with chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, and chili lime powder, before moving onto the sharable Molcajete.

It's a large bowl filled with chicken, shrimp, steak, veggies, and more in a tomatillo sauce.

"Dios mio! Everything goes with it. The shrimp, the chicken, and the steak into one yummy Mexican feast," said Petrillo.

They end on another classic, sweet Churros dipped in caramel, chocolate, or both.

"You had me at caramel and chocolate sauce", said Petrillo.

"Viva la Mexico! and viva this dessert," said, Petrillo.

Oh! Mexico is open seven days a week serving lunch and dinner

For more information, click here.