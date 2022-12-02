Taste of the Town: Mayfair Grill at Mayfair House Hotel and Garden is new again

MIAMI - The Mayfair House Hotel and Garden is new again after a major remodel. The original Mayfair Hotel first opened in 1985.

Now, the local landmark has been totally redesigned with new, beautiful spaces, curated art, and greenery.

"We really re-energized the hotel. We took the original points from the original designer Kenneth Treister and we wanted to make it very much in the community and make it magical again," said the hotel's General Manager Lucy Martin.

That magic extends to dining, with direct walk-in access to the all-new Mayfair Grill.

"There's nothing more old Miami old Coconut Grove than the Mayfair, it's a landmark," said CBS4's Lisa Petrillo.

"Exactly, and that's why we wanted to be a part of it," said Chris Hudnall, Founder of Lost Boy and Co., Miami's homegrown hospitality group, that owns it.

They also recently brought back the famed Fox's Lounge In South Miami.

Here they created a warm and friendly space both inside and out, with an open-air wood-fired grill kitchen and a large full bar.

Petrillo asked Hudnall how important it is for them to make this restaurant a real locals spot.

"I mean it's the most important part of the restaurant here," he said. "We wanted to make sure that this restaurant wasn't just catering to the hotel guests, it had to cater to the community and that's exactly why we kept the entrance on Virginia Street."

Executive Chef Sean Bernal explains the food concept.

"We are American Southwestern cuisine", said Bernal. We're focusing on the cuisines of Arizona, some Native American cuisines .. as well and also touching on the deserts of Mexico as well.

Chef gets to work on the tasting dishes that begin with Grilled Octopus Mole Verde with pepitas and crispy potato.

"Everything taste better on an open fire," said Hudnall.

"It truly does," said Petrillo.

"It's a big octopus and the char on the outside is nice and crunchy, but then it's not rubbery. I can taste all of the delicious seasonings"

Next Wood Oven Cheese, which is blend of melted goat cheese, chihuahua cheese and Monterey jack, served with banana leaf, squash blossom and tomato with grilled sourdough.

"Holy Chihuahua that's good!" said Petrillo laughing.

"It's really good and that great gooey texture of the cheese with salt is perfect."

And finally, Picanha Steak with a

chocolate mole rub, on a sunchokes puree.

"I am all about this rub. That is crazy good and totally brings in a new flavor and texture to the meat. It's excellent," said Petrillo.

They end with a toast on the hotel's rooftop bar called Sip SipSip Calypso Rum Bar. Mayfair Grill is open seven days a week serving all three meals plus brunch on Sundays.

For more info, go to www.mayfair-grill.com