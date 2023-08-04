Taste Of The Town: LPM Restaurant and Bar in Brickell
LPM Restaurant and Bar features a relaxed restaurant atmosphere with a Cote d'Azur feel serving a mix of southern French and Italian cuisine.
RECIPE:
SALADE DE MAÏS ET GRENADE (Sweet Corn Salad with Pomegranate and Herbs )
Ingredients ( 4 servings)
Corn Salad
- 6 to 8 corns
- 3 fresh pomegranate
- Half a bunch Mint
- Half a bunch Parsley
- Half a bunch Cilantro
- 6 Scallions
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
- 1 Lime
- House Dressing
House Dressing
- 210g EVOO
- 90g of Honey
- 40g of Yuzu Juice
- 12g of Dijon Mustard
- 12g of Whole Grain Mustard
- 25g of merlot vinegar
- A pinch of paprika
Method:
- Start with the house dressing. You can make the dressing ahead of time and store it in a sealed container in your fridge for up to 5 days.
- Place all the ingredients in a deep container except the whole-grain mustard.
- Use a stick blender, combine all the ingredients until it emulsifies
- Add the whole-grain mustard and whisk to dissolve.
- Transfer to a container and store it in the fridge for up to 5 days.
Corn Salad
- Bring water to a boil, add salt and the corn, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Let the corn cool, then grill it to give a nice char and some burnt flavor.
- Cut it off the cob and set that aside until it cools down.
- Peel the pomegranate to keep only the seed.
- Chop all the herbs.
- In a mixing bowl, transfer the corn, pomegranate, chopped herbs, scallions, and juice of one lime
- Add 4 tbsp of the house dressing, garnish with a lime wedge, and serve!
