Taste Of The Town: LPM Restaurant and Bar in Brickell

By Lisa Petrillo

/ CBS Miami

LPM Restaurant and Bar features a relaxed restaurant atmosphere with a Cote d'Azur feel serving a mix of southern French and Italian cuisine.

RECIPE:

SALADE DE MAÏS ET GRENADE   (Sweet Corn Salad with Pomegranate and Herbs )

Ingredients ( 4 servings) 

Corn Salad 

  • 6 to 8 corns 
  • 3 fresh pomegranate 
  • Half a bunch Mint 
  • Half a bunch Parsley 
  • Half a bunch Cilantro 
  • 6 Scallions 
  • Salt to taste 
  • Pepper to taste 
  • 1 Lime 
  • House Dressing 

House Dressing 

  • 210g EVOO 
  • 90g of Honey 
  • 40g of Yuzu Juice 
  • 12g of Dijon Mustard 
  • 12g of Whole Grain Mustard 
  • 25g of merlot vinegar 
  • A pinch of paprika 

Method: 

  1. Start with the house dressing. You can make the dressing ahead of time and store it in a sealed container in your fridge for up to 5 days. 
  • Place all the ingredients in a deep container except the whole-grain mustard. 
  • Use a stick blender, combine all the ingredients until it emulsifies 
  • Add the whole-grain mustard and whisk to dissolve. 
  • Transfer to a container and store it in the fridge for up to 5 days. 

Corn Salad 

  • Bring water to a boil, add salt and the corn, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. 
  • Let the corn cool, then grill it to give a nice char and some burnt flavor. 
  • Cut it off the cob and set that aside until it cools down. 
  • Peel the pomegranate to keep only the seed. 
  • Chop all the herbs. 
  • In a mixing bowl, transfer the corn, pomegranate, chopped herbs, scallions, and juice of one lime 
  • Add 4 tbsp of the house dressing, garnish with a lime wedge, and serve! 

Lisa Petrillo
lisa-petrillo.jpg

Lisa Petrillo is the entertainment and lifestyle reporter for CBS4 News. Lisa also hosts the CBS4 "Taste of the Town" series, which celebrates South Florida's growing culinary scene and reports on fashion, travel and other lifestyle trends.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 6:45 AM

