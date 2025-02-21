French Bistro Argentinian Steakhouse is a delicious experience in every way

MIAMI — French Bistro Argentinian Steakhouse may be a mouthful to say, but it's also a delicious experience in every way.

Tucked away in Palmetto Bay, this charming eatery is run by Melina Traituros, a pint-sized bundle of energy and mother of three girls, who often needs a step stool to greet her customers face-to-face.

"We bought the restaurant three years ago and this is like our home," Traituros explained with enthusiasm.

The restaurant's unique concept came from an unexpected source: her daughters.

"When we bought it, my daughters came and told me, 'Mom, we have to say it's Argentinian too because after the World Cup we say come on French Argentina... celebrate it all,'" Traituros said.

Behind the scenes, her husband Christian Ramirez made a bold career change, trading 14 years in aeronautics to return to his true passion for cooking. He's crafted a menu that honors their family's rich heritage, seamlessly blending traditions from France, Argentina, Italy and Uruguay.

For Traituros, the restaurant is more than just a business.

"I love it. I totally love it," she explained. "This is my home and I like to have fun here and meet the clients, who to me are friends."

Return to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The couple's success has earned them a spot at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival for the third consecutive year.

"It's lovely. It's party party party. It's more than drinks, more than food. It's an experience," Traituros described.

Their standout dish, the Flank Steak al Malbec, is a testament to their culinary fusion. Cooked for three hours with herbs and vegetables, it's their unique take on beef bourguignon.

"This is a dish my mom used to make at home in my childhood, like a Sunday lunchtime in cold Buenos Aires," Traituros reminisced.

The menu seamlessly transitions from Argentina to France with elegant escargot prepared in a traditional butter, parsley, and garlic sauce. Their octopus chimichurri, served with roasted potatoes and kalamata olives, rounds out the international offerings with a perfectly tender texture and beautiful sear.

You can catch French Bistro Argentinian Steakhouse at the Steak and Whiskey event in the Miami Design District and at Sunday's Grand Tasting Village during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

