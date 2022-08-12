Taste Of The Town: Family brings beloved Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to South Florida

MIAMI - Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Miami Beach is the first of its kind in Florida.

It's an award-winning national franchise restaurant that began in the Capriotti family home in Delaware back in 1976.

"The first restaurant was started by a pair of siblings. Then long lines started forming and eventually it led to the second restaurant and then to franchising," said owner Marco Roca.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop was in most states except Florida until now. That's thanks to the local Roca family of entrepreneurs.

On the day Lisa Petrillo visited, son Stefano was there along with his parents Marco and Claudia. They have plans to open 12 locations in the state. It was during the pandemic lockdown they all decided to bring their favorite food brand from Las Vegas, where Marco used to work, to their home in South Florida.

"We were trying to figure out what to do and he wanted a Capriotti's and there is no Capriotti's here, so basically we decided to just bring it on," said Claudia Roca.

Capriotti's is known for its slow-roasted whole, all-natural turkeys, made in-house every day, along with their many other handcrafted sandwiches. The most famous is "The Bobbie." It was named after Aunt Bobbie Cappriotti's day after Thanksgiving sandwich. In fact, one Delawarean has called The Bobbie his favorite sub anywhere. That guy just happens to be Commander in Chief President Joe Biden.

"We don't get into politics but we will say the man has impeccable taste," said Marco Rubio with a laugh.

He and Petrillo started their tasting the famous sandwich which is made with roasted Butterball turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.

"The turkey is so delicious and tender. I love it with the cranberries and the soft bread, that's consistent with everything that's good on this sandwich," said Petrillo.

Next was the Capristrami Sandwich made with warm pastrami, coleslaw, swiss cheese, and Russian dressing.

"That's amazing. The salty pastrami, it's warm and moist, you get a little sweet and savory and a great crunch," said Petrillo.

Finally, the American Wagyu Cheese Steak prepared with mushrooms, onions, and white American cheese.

"Philly is known for their steak sandwiches. This is a stepped-up steak sandwich here at Miami's Capriotti's. It's really delicious," said Petrillo.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is open 7 days a week starting at 11 a.m.

For more info:capriottis.com