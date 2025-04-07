Tariff pressure: South Florida baker feels the heat as prices rise

Even though the cost of chocolate and eggs, essential ingredients in his authentic French pastry creations, has surged, Jonathan Grotsky won't raise prices for his customers at his Davie bakery and café, JW Pastry.

But he's growing increasingly concerned about what new tariffs could mean for his bottom line.

"At this point, I'm looking at a 25 percent increase on top of the other increases," he says.

Imported ingredients, imported costs

Many of Grotsky's unique pastry ingredients come from overseas, it's what keeps customers coming back for more tarts, cakes, cookies and breakfast sandwiches.

"Nobody in the U.S. makes these products coming from Europe, they've been in business 50 to 75 years. I'm pretty sure the next delivery will come with a big spike," he said.

As small businesses and consumers begin bracing for potential price hikes following the sweeping tariffs announced by President Trump last week, Florida Atlantic University economics professor Bryan Cutsinger says the immediate impact will vary.

"The president's goal is to end the trade deficit, which is when you import more than you export," Cutsinger explained.

Small businesses search for workarounds

Cutsinger notes that price increases depend on how quickly a business can adjust its costs.

"I bought a pair of pants online and the price had gone up ten dollars. Internet sales can change instantly, whereas a grocery store may take more time," he said.

Back at the bakery, Grotsky is brainstorming ways to offset the impact of tariffs, using less electricity, working longer hours and trying to boost pastry sales.

He's determined to avoid raising prices for his loyal customers.

"I need to find ways to keep the costs the same and to save money," he said.

Whether those efforts will be enough remains to be seen. And economists warn that prolonged tariff policies could have broader consequences.

"We'll see how long the administration can stick to it. The longer it goes on, the more likely a recession," said Cutsinger. "I hope it doesn't happen."