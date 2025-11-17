Broward County commissioner starts income program to send checks to residents in need

One city in Broward County is rolling out a universal basic income program, targeted toward residents on a fixed income.

Applications for the Tamarac Economic Empowerment Dividend opened Monday. Residents can apply online or in person to receive $100 a month for six months.

How does the program work?

Commissioner Morey Wright started this program in his district to address affordability.

There are some requirements to apply. You must live in the second district and have a fixed income.

Wright said retirees, veterans and those on disability are who he is aiming to help.

Other commissioners used their development funds for gas and grocery giveaways, but Wright is hoping this program lasts beyond the six-month timeline they have right now.

"One of the many calls that we get constantly, seniors complaining about everyday needs, everyday expenses. Groceries, gas," Wright said. "And interestingly, one time I was taking an Uber to the airport, and I met the 78-year-old young lady who said she was driving a few days a week because she couldn't afford groceries. She was on a fixed income. And that's stuck with me."

The second district has enough funds for 250 people, with money going out as early as next month.