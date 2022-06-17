'Taking care of your animals should be a top priority' in South Florida's scorching heat

MIAMI - Hot summer days are upon us – and Flora Beal, Public Affairs Administrator with Miami-Dade County Animal Services, said that "taking care of your animals should be a top priority."

"Everything they need to stay hydrated and stay out of the heat and make sure you don't have any mishaps like, your pet dying from heat stroke, and that's a very real possibility during these hot summer months," said Beal.

While we were out Friday there was a dog, an owner was trying to surrender, in severe distress.

Animals Services staff said the dog was displaying all the signs of having a heat stroke, and in a matter of minutes, animals can go into full heat stroke.

"So, you want to check for panting, excessive drooling, the lethargy of that nature, and vomiting."

Beal said if an animal is displaying those signs – they need immediate medical attention.

"It could be deadly, so it's really important that we watch out for these types of things"

Cats, dogs, any animals you may have should be kept inside between 10 am and 4 pm, when the sun is the hottest," Beal said.

A quick trip in and out for the bathroom will do --- but no walks during that time, never left in a car or out on a leash.

"It is required by county statutes that you make sure they have protection from the elements and that includes the hot summer rays so you do have to have some type of shelter, appropriate shelter for them outdoors and you do have to make sure they have water 24/7 they have access to water and food"

If you find a dog or cat that is locked in a car, call 911.

if you find a dog or cat neglected and experiencing any of those symptoms from the heat, call 311.