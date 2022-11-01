Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston shooting

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting in Houston 00:29

The rapper Takeoff, of the popular rap trio Migos, was shot and killed after attending a party in Houston, Texas, early Tuesday morning, his attorney and police confirmed. He was 28.

"Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff," said Drew Findling, the attorney, in a statement. "Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always."

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed during a Tuesday afternoon press conference that Takeoff had been killed in the shooting. He urged any witnesses to come forward with information about what happened.

Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22, 2019. Richard Shotwell via AP

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. local time at the end of private party that was being held 810 Billiards and Bowling, police said. Fellow Migos member Quavo, 31, was also in attendance. Police said that shortly after the party ended an argument broke out that led to the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Takeoff dead on the third floor of the building, police said.

Two others, a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female, were wounded and hospitalized, according to police. They were able to secure private transportation to the hospital and both suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals.



Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

Finner said he had spoken with Takeoff's mother, who flew in from out of town, prior to the Tuesday afternoon press conference.

An investigation into the shooting is underway and still in its early stages, and police have asked the public to report relevant tips as detectives review surveillance footage at the Houston venue. About 40 or 50 guests attended the private party, according to Houston police.