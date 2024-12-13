Man found dead in Tamarac house after SWAT standoff

TAMARAC - A man was found dead inside a Tamarac home after an hours long standoff with a Broward Sheriff SWAT team.

The SWAT team and a crisis negotiator were sent to the home, in the 5000 block of NW 50 Street, around 11 p.m. Thursday after the department received a report that an armed man was barricaded inside.

Arriving SWAT members surrounded the home. They used special equipment to breach the house. A robot was sent inside to conduct a search before SWAT team members entered.

Neighbors were shocked. They said the area is a 55+ community and normally quiet.

An area resident told CBS Miami that around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m., he heard several gunshots.

The sheriff's office said following the hours-long incident, deputies found Chadwyck Reid, 34, dead inside the house of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They added that no one else was inside the house.