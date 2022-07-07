Watch CBS News
SUV smashes through Dania home's fence, nearly ends up in pool

DANIA -- An SUV driver plowed into a wooden fence and ended up partially submerged in a backyard pool in Dania Beach. 

Chopper 4 images showed the front of the vehicle dangling over the pool at a home along SW 47th Street.

The back tires were resting on the wreckage left behind from the smashed fence.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.  

First published on July 7, 2022 / 12:36 PM

