SUV smashes through Dania home's fence, nearly ends up in pool
DANIA -- An SUV driver plowed into a wooden fence and ended up partially submerged in a backyard pool in Dania Beach.
Chopper 4 images showed the front of the vehicle dangling over the pool at a home along SW 47th Street.
The back tires were resting on the wreckage left behind from the smashed fence.
It's unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
