Suspicious bags prompt evacuation of Bethel High School in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH -- Officials have evacuated CG Bethel High School after suspicious bags were found on school grounds, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported, but investigators from the North Miami Beach Police Department were at the scene and investigating the situation, according to a social media post.

Officials were called to the scene, located at 16150 NE 17th Ave., around 9:45 a.m.

Traffic has been diverted and motorists were asked to avoid the area.