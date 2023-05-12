Suspected murder-suicide under investigation at Fort Lauderdale home

MIAMI - Police are investigating what they believe is a murder-suicide at a home in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, officers were sent to a neighborhood near Sunrise Boulevard and I-95 on Thursday around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.

When they arrived, police said an armed man barricaded himself inside a home at 1701 NW 27th Terrace and set it on fire. He then came back outside with a gun and took his own life.

The fire fully engulfed the home.

"Our fire crews were on standby at a safe distance to make sure that the fire did not spread to any of the homes in the surrounding area. To make sure that it stayed confined to the home where the incident was taking place. Once the situation was determined to be safe, at that time our firefighters were able to make entry," said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue's Steve Gollan.

When firefighters entered the charred home they found a woman's body.

Police said the relationship between the man and the woman is not known at this time.