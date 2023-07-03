Suspect sought in fatal weekend shooting of 35-year-old man in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Monday was searching for the suspect who fatally shot a man in Pompano Beach over the weekend, authorities said.

Donelle Hunter, 35, of Pompano Beach, died after he was rushed to Broward Health North for treatment after being shot shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of NW 17th Terrace and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.

Deputies were called to the area on a report of gunfire.

Investigators have not said if they have identified a suspect or what led to the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident, was asked to contact the Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.