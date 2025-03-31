Suspect sought in brazen South Miami restaurant theft caught on video

South Miami Police search for suspect in theft caught on video

South Miami police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video stealing a woman's wallet at a local restaurant.

The victim, who wished to be identified only as Tara, said she hopes speaking out will lead to an arrest.

"It is really awful," Tara said. "It does make you feel violated. It is really unfortunate that there are thieves out there."

Caught on video

The incident happened last Wednesday afternoon at Maman, a café in the 5800 block of S.W. 72nd St.

Tara, who was visiting from Rhode Island, was having lunch with her daughter when the theft occurred. She admitted she may have been distracted due to her daughter's medical issues.

Surveillance footage shows a man sitting behind Tara and reaching over with a blue shirt to cover his movements as he took her wallet from her tote bag.

South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch said the suspect then attempted to use one of Tara's credit cards at a Saks Fifth Avenue store to charge over $2,000 worth of items, but the transaction was declined after she canceled the card.

Police: Suspect may be a repeat offender

Bosch believes the suspect has likely committed similar crimes before.

"Just the way he operates," Bosch said. "This person was very slick and took off his shirt to conceal the theft. That is not what a normal person does."

Tara's stolen wallet was a red leather Gucci design containing $30 in cash, credit cards and her ID.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old, with a tattoo on his left shoulder and a red minion tattoo on his left calf.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact South Miami Police at (305) 663-6301 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).