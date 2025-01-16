Suspect in custody after attempted kidnapping near NW Miami-Dade school

MIAMI - Police are investigating an attempted abduction near Biscayne Elementary School in Northwest Miami-Dade after a minor called authorities about suspicious activity at a bus stop.

Miami-Dade Schools Police confirmed that a suspect is in custody.

Details about the incident remain unclear, including the age and gender of the child involved or the identity of the alleged abductor.

According to a witness account, a young girl was walking home from school when a man approached her. She reportedly ran back to the school with the man chasing her.

"As a parent - oh, my God - I want my kids out of here," said one concerned parent picking up her child after school. "This is like the second or third time this area has been locked down over something crazy."

The incident occurred near Biscayne Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson K-8 Academy, where dozens of parents were seen retrieving their children from after-school care.

Authorities have not confirmed how the attempted kidnapping unfolded, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.