Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Rickey's Sports Bar and Grill in Pembroke Pines, police say

Mauricio Maldonado
A 27-year-old Miami man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside Rickey's Sports Bar and Grill, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Detectives identified Clayton Hicks as a suspect following the early morning shooting on Sunday.

Police said Hicks was located later that day in Miami and taken into custody with the assistance of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. 

Hicks has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, according to the department.

One victim dead, another injured

Officers responded to 911 calls of gunfire at about 3:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the bar, located in the 8300 block of Pines Boulevard. Two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the men died despite lifesaving efforts and the other remains hospitalized, according to authorities.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

