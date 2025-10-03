Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk moves to Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds

Thousands are expected to lace up for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk, which this year will be at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds.

Organizers are expecting between 8,000 and 9,000 participants and said the new site will help them handle crowds, staging and parking more efficiently. Doors will open at 7 a.m., rain or shine.

Among the walkers will be Clareta Conley. Conley works for UPS and is a breast cancer survivor.

Her breast cancer was discovered after a small box fell on her chest at work. After feeling pain for a few weeks, a coworker convinced her to get checked out. That's how she discovered she had two different cancers, one in each breast.

"I pray. I pray for strength. I pray for endurance because it's not easy. Even being four years later, it's not easy. It's not," Conley said. "When I undress, I don't have nothing. When I stand in front of you, I look beautiful. I'm beautiful. Can't nobody take that from me."

Conley said she has one more job – to show up for others.

"My job is to embrace it, chase it, and teach people how to erase it," she said, urging everyone to get screened. "Cancer does not discriminate. Go get checked out."

Komen staff and volunteers, including the St. Thomas University baseball team, spent a day helping to set up the main stage, tents and the route. The goal is to raise money for research, patient support and access to care.

"The walk raises funds so we can stand up for people going through breast cancer, make sure laws are passed that expand access to health care, and ensure people in our community get help every day," said Gil Zepeda with the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The money raised will support local patients with treatment assistance, navigating services and advocacy efforts that push for earlier detection and better access to lifesaving care and laws to help those who are uninsured.

For more details on registration, parking, or the route map, check the event page or the Susan G. Komen Miami-Dade chapter's website here.