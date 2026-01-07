Survivor Ultimate Fan Cafe brings immersive reality show experience to Miami this winter

"The tribe has spoken" — and it's heading to South Florida.

A new immersive experience celebrating Survivor is coming to Miami this winter: The SURVIVOR Ultimate Fan Cafe, a limited-time, interactive attraction, is launching Jan. 29 at Jungle Island.

The pop-up cafe is being created in partnership with CBS, whose parent company is Paramount, ahead of the show's milestone 50th anniversary season, which premieres Wednesday, Feb. 25, on CBS and Paramount+.

Organizers said the Miami activation will bring the long-running reality competition to life with hands-on challenges, themed food and drinks, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities inspired by some of the show's most iconic moments.

"SURVIVOR fans proved in Boston that they're ready to take on any challenge — and now Miami gets its turn," said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer of Paramount Television. "This Ultimate Fan Cafe is more than an event; it's an immersive tribute to the fan community that has kept CBS' SURVIVOR thriving for 50 seasons."

The SURVIVOR Ultimate Fan Cafe will be a fully customized, Survivor-themed destination featuring physical and mental challenges adapted for safe, indoor play. Guests will also be able to explore recreated set pieces, including a Tribal Council fire pit, a voting confessional booth and a Winner's Wall designed for photo ops.

Food and drinks are a major part of the experience. The Polynesian-fusion menu was created by "MasterChef" finalist and "Chopped" champion Becky Brown and includes items like sole survivor ceviche, campfire carnitas tacos, a double elimination burger and new era laksa noodles. Specialty cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine and shareable pitchers of themed drinks will also be available.

"SURVIVOR is the gold standard of reality TV competition," said Derek Berry, president of experiences at Bucket Listers. "We're beyond thrilled to continue joining forces with CBS and give fans a chance to step directly into the game — without the fear of bug bites or being voted off the island."

Each 90-minute reservation includes an entry ticket and a food-and-beverage credit. Fans can also shop exclusive Survivor merchandise during their visit.

Tickets will be sold exclusively through Bucket Listers, with fans encouraged to join the waitlist for early notification. More details and behind-the-scenes previews will be shared on social media via @survivorcafe and @miamibucketlist.

The SURVIVOR Ultimate Fan Cafe is scheduled to run for a limited time, inviting both longtime fans and newcomers to experience the spirit of the game.