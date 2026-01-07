Survivor celebrates its 50th season with nationwide challenge hiding idols in all 50 states

Survivor is marking its 50th season by inviting viewers across the country to play along with a first-of-its-kind nationwide scavenger hunt, Paramount announced.

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst revealed the "Survivor 50 Challenge," a coast-to-coast event that will hide 50 official immunity idols in all 50 states, with one winner per state. The multi-week challenge begins Jan. 30 and leads up to the premiere of Survivor 50 on Wednesday, Feb. 25, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Paramount is the parent company of CBS.

The challenge transforms the entire country into a real-world game inspired by the long-running reality series. Participants will be tasked with finding clues, solving riddles and tracking down hidden immunity idols in their home states. Organizers said the experience is open to longtime fans, newcomers and families looking for a community-based adventure.

"Survivor has always been about testing yourself — solving problems, facing the unknown and finding out what you're made of," Probst said in a statement. "Now, with the Survivor 50 Challenge, we're letting fans try it for themselves. America has watched players outwit, outplay and outlast for decades — now it's your turn."

Fans can sign up for alerts and state-specific clues at Survivor50Challenge.com through the Survivor 50 Digital Hub. To officially qualify for the grand prize sweepstakes, participants who find an idol must submit a photo wearing it through the digital hub. One additional winner will also be selected through an online component, subject to official rules. Details about the grand prize are expected to be announced soon.

Viewers can follow ongoing announcements and 50th-season celebrations on social media at @survivorCBS on X, Instagram and Threads, @survivor on Facebook, and @CBSsurvivor on TikTok.