Survivor recounts escape as Dominican nightclub roof collapse kills at least 124

Vigil for victims of deadly night club collapse takes place in Allapattah

Survivor Luis Garavely emerged from the rubble of Jet Set, an iconic nightclub in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo, after its roof collapsed early Tuesday during a merengue concert, killing at least 124.

Among those killed were singer Rubby Perez and former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco.

As rescue crews continue to comb through the wreckage, Garavely's account of survival preceded a wave of grief and unity in the Dominican community.

A survivor's tale of chaos and courage

Garavely was inside Jet Set when disaster struck more than an hour after Perez took the stage.

"I was with some friends, some of them died. Others are still missing," he said in Spanish, during a phone interview.

Amid the chaos, Garavely said he fought to escape, helping pry open two back doors.

"We managed to open two back doors and climb out of the rubble," he said. His survival instinct didn't end there; he returned to the debris to assist others.

"Once we made it out safely, we went back inside to help rescue some people that were still alive, but it was very difficult," he added.

Rescue efforts continued Wednesday as authorities searched for more survivors.

Mourners grieve and unite in response

Richard Manzebo, a mourner whose friends were among the victims, had this to say about the night's devastation, "It was shocking, it was sad. It was obviously something unexpected that has impacted all of us."

He confirmed four friends were trapped in the collapse, with two already confirmed dead.

"Thus far it was four of them, and two of them have been confirmed deceased," he noted, his words reflecting a personal stake in the communal mourning.

Despite the grief, Manzebo pointed to a silver lining of solidarity.

"The Dominicans, we are content people, we love music, we love to be happy in a good mood, but right now, everybody's sad, and this has brought us more together and appreciate life," he said.