Survey: Miami voted as least neighborly city in the U.S.

MIAMI - Miami is hot, but according to a new survey, it's downright chilly when it comes to being kind.

AmeriCorps and the U.S. Census collected data from America's 12 largest metropolitan areas to rank cities into two categories, informal helping and formal volunteering.

The city of Miami ranked last, or least helpful.

According to the survey, only 35% of Miamians are in the habit of helping or doing favors for others like helping someone cross the street, holding a door open, giving directions, or checking on isolated seniors.

Miami was also third from last in membership in an organization, and second to last in donating to a charity or groups.