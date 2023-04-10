Watch CBS News
Survey: Miami voted as least neighborly city in the U.S.

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami is hot, but according to a new survey, it's downright chilly when it comes to being kind.

AmeriCorps and the U.S. Census collected data from America's 12 largest metropolitan areas to rank cities into two categories, informal helping and formal volunteering.

The city of Miami ranked last, or least helpful.

According to the survey, only 35% of Miamians are in the habit of helping or doing favors for others like helping someone cross the street, holding a door open, giving directions, or checking on isolated seniors.

Miami was also third from last in membership in an organization, and second to last in donating to a charity or groups.

CBS Miami Team
First published on April 10, 2023 / 6:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

